Comex Silver Settles 0.37% Higher at $23.842 -- Data Talk

09/14/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 8.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.37% to $23.842 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 18.90% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 5.80% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 12.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.90% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.19% from its 2021 settlement low of $23.105 hit Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 51.04% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 0.49%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.49 or 9.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1400ET

