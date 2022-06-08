Comex Silver Settles 0.38% Lower at $22.074 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 8.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.38% to $22.074 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 21.53% from its 52-week high of $28.131 hit Friday, June 11, 2021

--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 21.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.90% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 54.67% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 1.95%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.254 or 5.38%

