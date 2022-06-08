Comex Silver Settles 0.38% Lower at $22.074 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 8.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.38% to $22.074 today
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 21.53% from its 52-week high of $28.131 hit Friday, June 11, 2021
--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 21.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.90% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 6.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Off 54.67% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is up 1.95%
--Year-to-date it is down $1.254 or 5.38%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
