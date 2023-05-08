Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery lost 10.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.42% to $25.636 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 39.90 cents or 1.53% over the last two sessions

--Off 1.53% from its 52-week high of $26.035 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 46.07% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 17.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.53% from its 2023 settlement high of $26.035 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 28.15% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 47.36% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.55%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.774 or 7.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1351ET