Comex Silver Settles 0.43% Higher at $24.189 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained 10.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.43% to $24.189 today

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 17.72% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 12.72% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 3.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.72% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 12.72% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 50.33% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 9.85%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.143 or 8.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

