       XAGUSD

SILVER
Comex Silver Settles 0.43% Lower at $22.390 -- Data Talk

12/08/2021 | 02:03pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 9.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.43% to $22.390 today

--Down 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 23.84% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.34% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 6.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.84% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.34% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 54.02% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.65%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.942 or 14.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.43% Lower at $22.390 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07Xanadu Mines Updates Mineral Resource of Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia
MT
12/07Silver Grant International's JV Firm Pays Additional $106 Million in Tax, Related Fees ..
MT
12/07Gold inches higher as U.S. Treasury yields ease
RE
12/07Nickel Mines to buy 70% stake in Indonesia project for $525 million
RE
12/07US Stocks Advance as Omicron Concerns Wane; Big Tech Stocks Surge
MT
12/07HARTE GOLD BRIEF : Also Announced Early Tuesday Execution of Subscription Agreement and Lo..
MT
12/07Ascot Receives Mines Act Permit for the Premier Gold Project in B.C., Says Project Deve..
MT
12/07Comex Silver Settles 1.17% Higher at $22.487 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07Battery Mineral Resources Reports Drill Core Assay Results from Punitaqui Mine Complex ..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral