Comex Silver Settles 0.43% Lower at $22.390 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 9.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.43% to $22.390 today

--Down 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 23.84% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.34% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 6.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.84% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.34% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 54.02% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.65%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.942 or 14.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1402ET