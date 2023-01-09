Comex Silver Settles 0.46% Lower at $23.712 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost 11.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.46% to $23.712 today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.10% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 5.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.44% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.059 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 1.95% from its 2023 settlement low of $23.258 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 51.31% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 0.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 15.00 cents or 0.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1354ET