Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.51% Higher at $22.711 -- Data Talk

02/02/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery gained 11.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.51% to $22.711 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 40.90 cents or 1.83% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Off 19.79% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 5.83% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 15.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $24.711 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 2.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 53.37% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down 61.70 cents or 2.64%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1400ET

All news about SILVER
02:01pComex Silver Settles 0.51% Higher at $22.711 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:50pFabled Silver Gold up 35% as Reports Phase 1 Results From Santa Maria Property in Parra..
MT
01:33pEquities Edge Higher Midday While Dollar Depreciates as ADP Private Payrolls Unexpected..
MT
01:22pViscount Mining Reports Results of Exploration Drill Targets on Passiflora in Silver Cl..
MT
01:19pSilver Mountain Resources Completes IPO
MT
12:53pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Benchmarks Edge Higher While Dollar..
MT
12:15pTRACKINSIGHT : Carbon ETFs top ESG thematic ETFs in January
TI
11:44aNevada Silver Acquires Two New Projects in the State Covering Historic Mining Region
MT
10:57aMercedez-Benz CEO Warns Of Potential Delays In Transitioning To EVs
MT
10:39aIAMGOLD 'Disappointed' Over RCF's Launch of Proxy Fight, 'Sets Record Straight' on Inve..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral