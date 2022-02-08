Comex Silver Settles 0.52% Higher at $23.195 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery gained 11.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.52% to $23.195 today
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up 82.00 cents or 3.66% over the last three sessions
--Up six of the past seven sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
--Off 18.08% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021
--Up 8.09% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Down 15.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.13% from its 2022 settlement high of $24.711 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
--Up 4.60% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
--Off 52.37% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is up 3.57%
--Year-to-date it is down 13.30 cents or 0.57%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
