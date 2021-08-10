Log in
Comex Silver Settles 0.52% Higher at $23.377 -- Data Talk

08/10/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery gained 12.20 cents per troy ounce, or 0.52% to $23.377 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 20.48% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.74% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 10.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.48% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 0.52% from its 2021 settlement low of $23.255 hit Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Off 52.00% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 8.43%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.955 or 11.22%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1400ET

