Comex Silver Settles 0.52% Higher at $26.218 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery gained 13.60 cents per troy ounce, or 0.52% to $26.218 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 17.10 cents or 0.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 10.82% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 45.82% from its 52-week low of $17.98 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 45.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.82% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 8.69% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 46.16% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.34%

--Year-to-date it is down 11.40 cents or 0.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-21 1357ET