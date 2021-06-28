Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.52% Higher at $26.218 -- Data Talk

06/28/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery gained 13.60 cents per troy ounce, or 0.52% to $26.218 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 17.10 cents or 0.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 10.82% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 45.82% from its 52-week low of $17.98 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 45.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.82% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 8.69% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 46.16% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.34%

--Year-to-date it is down 11.40 cents or 0.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-21 1357ET

All news about SILVER
01:58pComex Silver Settles 0.52% Higher at $26.218 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:32pCHESAPEAKE GOLD  : Up 6.2% After Reporting Results from Metates project in Duran..
MT
12:31pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs, US Stocks Mixed, Nasdaq Hits Fresh High a..
MT
12:20pFTSE 100 Closes Down as Burberry CEO Departs, Oil Stocks Fall
DJ
10:39aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Conference Board of Canada Sees All Territorial E..
MT
10:26aSILVER BULL RESOURCES  : Down 8.3% as Closes Private Placement for Proceeds of $..
MT
10:11aGlencore snaps up BHP, Anglo stakes in Colombian coal mine
RE
10:02aInfinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Concept Smartphone
DJ
10:01aGR SILVER MINING  : Appoints Board Chairman
MT
09:54aUPDATE : Hannan Metals Details Updates on Fully Controlled Projects in Peru; Fal..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral