Comex Silver Settles 0.53% Lower at $23.029 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 12.20 cents per troy ounce, or 0.53% to $23.029 today
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
--Off 14.35% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 31.21% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Rose 3.38% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 31.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 52.71% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is up 6.86%
--Year-to-date it is down 29.90 cents or 1.28%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-19-22 1357ET