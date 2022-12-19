Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  03:15 2022-12-19 pm EST
22.91 USD   -1.01%
Comex Silver Settles 0.53% Lower at $23.029 -- Data Talk

12/19/2022 | 01:58pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 12.20 cents per troy ounce, or 0.53% to $23.029 today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Off 14.35% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.21% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 3.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 52.71% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 6.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 29.90 cents or 1.28%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1357ET

