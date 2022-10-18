Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:39 2022-10-18 pm EDT
18.67 USD   +0.14%
01:33pStocks Rise Midday as Industrial Output Rebounds in September; Crude Oil Slides
MT
01:21pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher as Industrial Production Rebounds in September
MT
01:00pKootenay Silver Announces $4 Million Private Placement Financing of Units
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.55% Lower at $18.571 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 10.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.55% to $18.571 today


--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 30.93% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.81% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 22.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 61.87% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.757 or 20.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1401ET

