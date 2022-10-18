Comex Silver Settles 0.55% Lower at $18.571 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 10.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.55% to $18.571 today
--Down seven of the past eight sessions
--Off 30.93% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 5.81% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 22.17% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 30.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 5.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 61.87% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 2.05%
--Year-to-date it is down $4.757 or 20.39%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-18-22 1401ET