Comex Silver Settles 0.55% Lower at $18.571 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 10.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.55% to $18.571 today

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 30.93% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.81% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 22.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 61.87% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.757 or 20.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

