  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  News
  Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Summary 
Summary

Comex Silver Settles 0.57% Higher at $23.111 -- Data Talk

12/28/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 13.20 cents per troy ounce, or 0.57% to $23.111 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 83.60 cents or 3.75% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 21.39% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 7.70% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 11.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.39% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 7.70% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 52.54% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.221 or 12.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1401ET

All news about SILVER
02:02pComex Silver Settles 0.57% Higher at $23.111 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:04pEquities Mixed Midday as Tech Sector Pulls Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12:56pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed as Tech Sector Pulls Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12:47pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Mixed as Techs Pull Back, Travel Sh..
MT
11:05aSouth African stocks climb on strong commodity prices
RE
06:51aChina's gold imports via Hong Kong dip in November
RE
03:05aPhilippines ends open pit mining ban to reinvigorate industry
RE
02:36aShanghai copper hits one-month high on easing Omicron fears
RE
01:15aPhilippines lifts four-year-old ban on open pit mining
RE
01:15aChief of philippines' mines bureau says 4-year-old ban on open pit mining has now been ..
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral