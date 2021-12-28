Comex Silver Settles 0.57% Higher at $23.111 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 13.20 cents per troy ounce, or 0.57% to $23.111 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 83.60 cents or 3.75% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 21.39% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 7.70% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 11.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.39% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 7.70% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 52.54% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.221 or 12.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

