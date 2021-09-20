Log in
Comex Silver Settles 0.59% Lower at $22.163 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 13.20 cents per troy ounce, or 0.59% to $22.163 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $1.679 or 7.04% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 21, 2020

--Off 24.61% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Down 8.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.61% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Off 54.49% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.50%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.169 or 15.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1401ET

