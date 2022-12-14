Comex Silver Settles 0.61% Higher at $23.946 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 14.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.61% to $23.946 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 72.60 cents or 3.13% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 10.94% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.44% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 11.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.44% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 50.83% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 11.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 61.80 cents or 2.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

