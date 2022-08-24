Comex Silver Settles 0.62% Lower at $18.895 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 11.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.62% to $18.895 today

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 29.73% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.00% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.20% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.433 or 19.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1400ET