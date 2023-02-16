Comex Silver Settles 0.64% Higher at $21.684 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery gained 13.80 cents per troy ounce, or 0.64% to $21.684 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 19.35% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.55% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 9.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.51% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 0.64% from its 2023 settlement low of $21.546 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 55.47% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 8.69%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.178 or 9.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

