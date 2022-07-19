Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:58 2022-07-19 pm EDT
18.77 USD   +0.31%
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.64% Lower at $18.670 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:30pAnacortes Mining Reports Drill Results from First 2 Holes at Tres Cruces in Peru; Down 36.8%
MT
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Advance While Treasuries Decline
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.64% Lower at $18.670 -- Data Talk

07/19/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery lost 12.10 cents per troy ounce, or 0.64% to $18.670 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 30.56% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.76% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 25.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.76% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.66% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.95%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.658 or 19.97%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.64% Lower at $18.670 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:30pAnacortes Mining Reports Drill Results from First 2 Holes at Tres Cruces in Peru; Down ..
MT
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Advance While Treasuries D..
MT
12:57pMaple Gold Mines Completes Regional Airborne Mag-EM Survey, Identifies New Drill Target..
MT
12:10pPolymetal shares jump 35% on possible Russian assets disposal
RE
11:02aGold gains on dollar retreat, focus on cenbank cues
RE
10:08aCollective Mining Higher as Discovers Broad Mineralized Zone and More High-Grade Gold a..
MT
09:19aSilver Mountain Resources Says Drilling Continues to Define High-Grade Zones at Reliqui..
MT
09:01aUkraine grain storage crisis hits home as farmers harvest new crops
RE
08:20aAya Gold & Silver Underground Drilling at its Zgounder Silver Mine Shows High-Grade Min..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish