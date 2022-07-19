Comex Silver Settles 0.64% Lower at $18.670 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery lost 12.10 cents per troy ounce, or 0.64% to $18.670 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 30.56% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.76% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 25.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.76% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.66% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.95%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.658 or 19.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

