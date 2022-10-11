Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:55 2022-10-11 pm EDT
19.25 USD   -1.88%
02:02pComex Silver Settles 0.66% Lower at $19.427 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:30pRegency Silver Reports New Gold-Copper-Silver Discovery at its Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico
MT
01:20pHecla Mining Reports Preliminary Q3 Production; Raises 2022 Outlook for Silver, Gold Production -- Shares Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Comex Silver Settles 0.66% Lower at $19.427 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 12.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.66% to $19.427 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.168 or 5.67% over the last three sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 27.75% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.69% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 13.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.69% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.11% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.46%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.901 or 16.72%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1401ET

