Comex Silver Settles 0.66% Lower at $25.277 -- Data Talk

08/05/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 16.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.66% to $25.277 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 28.90 cents or 1.13% over the last two sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Off 14.02% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 12.17% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 10.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.02% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.79% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 48.10% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.055 or 4.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 1359ET

