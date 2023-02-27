Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:04:39 2023-02-27 pm EST
20.73 USD   -0.19%
Comex Silver Settles 0.67% Lower at $20.670 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 01:54pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for March (new front month) delivery lost 14.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.67% to $20.670 today


--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 23.13% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.77% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 15.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.70% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 57.56% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 12.96%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.192 or 13.38%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1353ET

