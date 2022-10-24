Comex Silver Settles 0.69% Higher at $19.174 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained 13.10 cents per troy ounce, or 0.69% to $19.174 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 83.80 cents or 4.57% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 28.69% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.25% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 21.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.63% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.154 or 17.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

