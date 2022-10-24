Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:48 2022-10-24 pm EDT
19.24 USD   -1.09%
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.69% Higher at $19.174 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:54pCopAur Minerals Outlines Exploration Targets at Bolo Gold-Silver Project
MT
01:46pUS Stocks Rise Midday Ahead of Tech Mega-Cap Earnings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.69% Higher at $19.174 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained 13.10 cents per troy ounce, or 0.69% to $19.174 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 83.80 cents or 4.57% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 28.69% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.25% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 21.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.63% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.154 or 17.81%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.69% Higher at $19.174 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:54pCopAur Minerals Outlines Exploration Targets at Bolo Gold-Silver Project
MT
01:46pUS Stocks Rise Midday Ahead of Tech Mega-Cap Earnings
MT
12:45pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Rise as..
MT
12:08pAfrican Pioneer shares rise following Zambian copper discovery
AI
11:46aS.African rand weakens as dollar firms amid economic uncertainty
RE
11:23aGold dips as strong U.S. dollar, yields dent appeal
RE
11:16aGalantas Gold says Omagh results underscore success of drill programme
AI
11:11aOptimum Ventures Begins Drilling At Harry Project
MT
10:45aAmerican Resources Gets Approval for Deep Cut Plan at Carnegie 1 Mine in Kentucky
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish