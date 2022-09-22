Comex Silver Settles 0.71% Higher at $19.548 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 13.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.71% to $19.548 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 44.60 cents or 2.33% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Off 27.30% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 13.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 27.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 11.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 59.86% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is up 10.06%
--Year-to-date it is down $3.78 or 16.20%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
