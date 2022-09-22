Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:59 2022-09-22 pm EDT
19.62 USD   +0.87%
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.71% Higher at $19.548 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall, Treasury Yields Soar on Growth Worries
MT
12:52pTrillium Gold Mines Completes $4.1 Million Brokered Private Placement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.71% Higher at $19.548 -- Data Talk

09/22/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 13.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.71% to $19.548 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 44.60 cents or 2.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 27.30% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 13.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 59.86% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 10.06%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.78 or 16.20%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.71% Higher at $19.548 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall, Treasury Yields Soar on Growt..
MT
12:52pTrillium Gold Mines Completes $4.1 Million Brokered Private Placement
MT
10:40aFitch Affirms Taseko Mines' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
MT
10:02aRBC Capital Markets Says Franco-Nevada Focused On Development-Stage Companies
MT
09:44aMidland Exploration Says Solidifies Land Position, Evaluates Lithium Potential on Mythr..
MT
09:06aAlmadex Minerals Highlights Results from Surface, Sampling of Davis/Paradise Project in..
MT
08:28aWestern Alaska Minerals Reports Assays from Waterpump Creek CRD Zone at Illinois Creek ..
MT
08:23aVizsla Silver Up 6.8% in Premarket Trading as Panuco Project Drilling Shows High-Grade ..
MT
08:02aVIZSLA SILVER BRIEF : Expanding Mineralization West of Napoleon and Buying New Claims, Add..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish