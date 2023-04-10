Comex Silver Settles 0.72% Lower at $24.846 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery lost 17.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.72% to $24.846 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 4.95% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 41.56% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 0.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.72% from its 2023 settlement high of $25.025 hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Up 24.20% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 48.98% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 3.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 98.40 cents or 4.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

