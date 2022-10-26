Comex Silver Settles 0.73% Higher at $19.480 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained 14.10 cents per troy ounce, or 0.73% to $19.480 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $1.144 or 6.24% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 27.55% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.99% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 19.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.00% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.74%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.848 or 16.50%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

