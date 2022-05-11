Log in
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  05/11 02:41:48 pm EDT
21.57 USD   +1.46%
Comex Silver Settles 0.75% Higher at $21.550 -- Data Talk
DJ
Equities Decline Midday as Technology Slumps Following Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data
MT
Barrick boosts stocks at mines to weather supply chain storm, CEO says
RE
Comex Silver Settles 0.75% Higher at $21.550 -- Data Talk

05/11/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 16.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.75%(rounded) to $21.550 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 23.89% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 0.75% from its 52-week low of $21.39 hit Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Down 20.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $21.39 hit Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 55.75% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.778 or 7.62%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1400ET

