Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery gained 19.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.78% to $25.248 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 2.42% from its 52-week high of $25.874 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 43.86% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 0.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.42% from its 2023 settlement high of $25.874 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 26.21% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 48.16% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 4.87%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.386 or 5.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

