Comex Silver Settles 0.81% Higher at $21.869 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery gained 17.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.81% to $21.869 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up 32.30 cents or 1.50% over the last three sessions
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
--Off 18.67% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 24.60% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 10.04% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.75% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Up 1.50% from its 2023 settlement low of $21.546 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Off 55.09% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 7.91%
--Year-to-date it is down $1.993 or 8.35%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
02-21-23 1352ET