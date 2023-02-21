Comex Silver Settles 0.81% Higher at $21.869 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery gained 17.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.81% to $21.869 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 32.30 cents or 1.50% over the last three sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Off 18.67% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 24.60% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 10.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.75% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.50% from its 2023 settlement low of $21.546 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 55.09% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.91%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.993 or 8.35%

