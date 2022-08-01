Log in
Comex Silver Settles 0.82% Higher at $20.322 -- Data Talk

08/01/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery gained 16.60 cents per troy ounce, or 0.82% to $20.322 today


--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, April 13, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 24.42% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.85% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 58.27% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.006 or 12.89%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1403ET

02:04pComex Silver Settles 0.82% Higher at $20.322 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:12pShipping arrangements into Ukraine still not ready, Lloyd's official says
RE
01:00pFTSE 100 Closed Down 0.14% Amid Asia Tensions
DJ
12:59pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Advance While Treasury Yields Slump..
MT
11:28aUKRAINE WAR : First grain shipments leave docks
RE
09:03aUkraine grain ship crew overjoyed to set sail amid worries about mines
RE
07:18aGlobal Payments to acquire EVO in $4 bln deal to boost B2B segment
RE
02:12aSunshine Gold Generates Target at Ravenswood West Project
MT
12:57aPaladin back to uranium exploration, development as demand for nuclear surges
RE
07/31Mamba Exploration Executes Land Access Deal for Target at Western Australian Project
MT
