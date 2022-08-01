Comex Silver Settles 0.82% Higher at $20.322 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery gained 16.60 cents per troy ounce, or 0.82% to $20.322 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, April 13, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 24.42% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.85% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 58.27% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.006 or 12.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

