       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:10 2023-01-03 pm EST
24.01 USD   -0.34%
News 
Most relevantAll News

Comex Silver Settles 0.83% Higher at $24.059 -- Data Talk

01/03/2023 | 02:08pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery gained 19.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.83% to $24.059 today


--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.08% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 4.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 50.60% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up 19.70 cents or 0.83%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1407ET

All news about SILVER
01:57pAJN Resources Reports Binding Term Sheet to Buy 75% Indirect Interest in Highly Prospec..
MT
01:36pAJN Resources Reports Binding Term Sheet to Buy 75% Indirect Interest in Highly Prospec..
MT
01:30pDeeper Manufacturing Contraction Damps Risk Appetite for US Equities
MT
12:58pManufacturing Remaining in Contraction Damps Risk Appetite for US Equities
MT
12:39pExchange-Traded Funds Decline as Nasdaq Composite Slumps 120 Points
MT
11:28aSkeena Resources Gains 4% as Closes Eskay Creek Royalty Sale For $27 Million
MT
11:27aEquity Metals Completes First Tranche of Offering, Reports Continued Exploration Progra..
MT
11:03aGold rises to near six-month highs while investors await Fed minutes
RE
10:54aZacatecas Reports Filing Of Technical Report For Esperanza Gold Project
MT
10:36aOutcrop Silver & Gold Gains 15% as Generates Additional High-Grade Targets at Santa Ana..
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral