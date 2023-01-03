Comex Silver Settles 0.83% Higher at $24.059 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery gained 19.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.83% to $24.059 today

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.08% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 4.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 50.60% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up 19.70 cents or 0.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

01-03-23 1407ET