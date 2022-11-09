Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:19 2022-11-09 pm EST
21.09 USD   -1.31%
02:11pComex Silver Settles 0.83% Lower at $21.298 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:43pBayhorse Silver Plans Flow Through, Non-Flow Through Private Placement; Down 20%
MT
12:38pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Retreat as Senate Control Hangs in Balance
MT
Summary 
Summary

Comex Silver Settles 0.83% Lower at $21.298 -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 02:11pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery lost 17.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.83% to $21.298 today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 20.79% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.35% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 14.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 56.27% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 11.36%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.03 or 8.70%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1410ET

