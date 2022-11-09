Comex Silver Settles 0.83% Lower at $21.298 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery lost 17.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.83% to $21.298 today
--Largest one day dollar decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 20.79% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 21.35% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 14.01% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 21.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 56.27% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is up 11.36%
--Year-to-date it is down $2.03 or 8.70%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-09-22 1410ET