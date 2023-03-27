Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:10:16 2023-03-27 pm EDT
22.97 USD   -0.98%
Comex Silver Settles 0.83% Lower at $23.054 -- Data Talk

03/27/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost 19.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.83% to $23.054 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 31.35% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 8.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.86% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 15.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 52.66% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 9.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 80.80 cents or 3.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1353ET

