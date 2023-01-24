Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:15:44 2023-01-24 pm EST
23.66 USD   +1.12%
Comex Silver Settles 0.84% Higher at $23.649 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:44pSurprise Manufacturing Gain Leaves Equities Mixed
MT
01:37pMako Mining Reports Additional Results from Las Conchitas Drill Program
MT
Comex Silver Settles 0.84% Higher at $23.649 -- Data Talk

01/24/2023 | 01:58pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery gained 19.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.84% to $23.649 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 12.05% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.74% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 1.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.40% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.68% from its 2023 settlement low of $23.258 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 51.44% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 0.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 21.30 cents or 0.89%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1357ET

