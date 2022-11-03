Comex Silver Settles 0.84% Lower at $19.436 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery lost 16.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.84% to $19.436 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 23.70 cents or 1.20% over the last two sessions

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 27.71% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.74% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 18.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.09% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.892 or 16.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

