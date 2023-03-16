Comex Silver Settles 0.85% Lower at $21.588 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost 18.60 cents per troy ounce, or 0.85% to $21.588 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 34.10 cents or 1.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 17.41% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 23.00% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 15.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.91% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 7.91% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 55.67% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.99%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.274 or 9.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

