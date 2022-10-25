Comex Silver Settles 0.86% Higher at $19.339 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained 16.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.86% to $19.339 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $1.003 or 5.47% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 28.08% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.19% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 19.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.29% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.00%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.989 or 17.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1401ET