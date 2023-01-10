Comex Silver Settles 0.86% Lower at $23.507 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost 20.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.86% to $23.507 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 31.50 cents or 1.32% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 12.57% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.94% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 3.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.29% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.059 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 1.07% from its 2023 settlement low of $23.258 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 51.73% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 35.50 cents or 1.49%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1352ET