Comex Silver Settles 0.89% Higher at $21.034 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained 18.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.89% to $21.034 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 21.77% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.85% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 10.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 56.81% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 9.98%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.294 or 9.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1401ET