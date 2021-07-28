Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.91% Higher at $24.856 -- Data Talk

07/28/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery gained 22.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.91% to $24.856 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 15.45% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 10.30% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 2.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.45% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.05% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 48.96% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.00%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.476 or 5.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.91% Higher at $24.856 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:18pEquities Stall Midday Ahead of Fed as Nasdaq Rises After Big Techs Trounce Es..
MT
12:39pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Search for Direction Ahe..
MT
11:42aTOMBILL MINES : Names New CFO; Falls 2.7%
MT
11:33aJAXON MINING : Starts Drilling at Netalzul Mountain Project, Plans Private Place..
MT
11:32aDORE COPPER : Announces Its Initial Mineral Resource at Joe Mann Property, Quebe..
MT
10:59aELORO RESOURCES : Surges 12.2% after Offering Update on Iska Iska Silver-Tin Pol..
MT
10:34aLondon Shares Close Up as Covid Cases Continue to Fall
DJ
10:17aCanada's First Quantum shelves stake sale for Zambia copper mines
RE
09:54aCanada's First Quantum shelves stake sale for Zambia copper mines
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish