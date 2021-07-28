Comex Silver Settles 0.91% Higher at $24.856 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery gained 22.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.91% to $24.856 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 15.45% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 10.30% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 2.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.45% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.05% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 48.96% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.00%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.476 or 5.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

