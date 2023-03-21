Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:25:33 2023-03-21 pm EDT
22.26 USD   -1.08%
01:56pTreasury Secretary's Remarks Help Lift Investor Sentiment; Equities Rise
MT
01:51pComex Silver Settles 0.93% Lower at $22.324 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:46pFTSE 100 Closes Up 1.8% as Banks Rally -2-
DJ
Comex Silver Settles 0.93% Lower at $22.324 -- Data Talk

03/21/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost 20.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.93% to $22.324 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 14.60% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 27.20% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 10.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.87% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 11.59% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 54.16% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 6.50%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.538 or 6.45%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1350ET

