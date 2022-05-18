Log in
Comex Silver Settles 0.94% Lower at $21.533 -- Data Talk

05/18/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery lost 20.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.94% to $21.533 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 23.60% from its 52-week high of $28.186 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 3.74% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 23.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.92% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.78% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.54%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.795 or 7.69%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1400ET

