Comex Silver Settles 0.95% Lower at $21.661 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 20.80 cents per troy ounce, or 0.95% to $21.661 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 19.44% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.42% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 11.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.61% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 0.53% from its 2023 settlement low of $21.546 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 55.52% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 8.79%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.201 or 9.22%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1351ET