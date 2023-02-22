Comex Silver Settles 0.95% Lower at $21.661 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 20.80 cents per troy ounce, or 0.95% to $21.661 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year
--Off 19.44% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 23.42% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 11.79% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.61% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Up 0.53% from its 2023 settlement low of $21.546 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Off 55.52% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 8.79%
--Year-to-date it is down $2.201 or 9.22%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
