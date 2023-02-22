Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:20:47 2023-02-22 pm EST
21.56 USD   -1.30%
02:34pWorld Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh
RE
02:01pFocus on Fed Meeting Minutes Leaves Equity Traders Cautious
MT
01:52pComex Silver Settles 0.95% Lower at $21.661 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.95% Lower at $21.661 -- Data Talk

02/22/2023 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 20.80 cents per troy ounce, or 0.95% to $21.661 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 19.44% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.42% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 11.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.61% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 0.53% from its 2023 settlement low of $21.546 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 55.52% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 8.79%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.201 or 9.22%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1351ET

All news about SILVER
02:34pWorld Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh
RE
02:01pFocus on Fed Meeting Minutes Leaves Equity Traders Cautious
MT
01:52pComex Silver Settles 0.95% Lower at $21.661 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:01pDow Recovers Ahead of Fed Minutes, Pushing Exchange-Traded Funds Higher
MT
12:34pToronto Stocks Slide, Gildan Activewear Rises on Dividend Hike, Shareholder Return Plan..
DJ
11:31aAya Gold & Silver Down 4% As Says Zgounder Mine Expansion Project Remains On Schedule
MT
10:57aTaseko Up Near 2% as Buying 12.5% Stake in Gibraltar Mine; National Bank Notes Little I..
MT
09:55aTaseko Mines Signs Agreement with Sojitz to Boost Stake In Canadian Mine to 87.5%
MT
09:18aSwiss prepare new 140 million franc aid package for Ukraine and Moldova
RE
09:06aSilver Elephant Mining Provides Operations Update
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral