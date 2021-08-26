Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.95% Lower at $23.546 -- Data Talk

08/26/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 22.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.95%(rounded) to $23.546 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 34.40 cents or 1.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 19.91% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.49% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 12.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.91% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 1.91% from its 2021 settlement low of $23.105 hit Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 51.65% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.76%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.786 or 10.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1358ET

All news about SILVER
01:59pComex Silver Settles 0.95% Lower at $23.546 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:43pEquities Fall as Fed Policy Hawks Call for Unveiling of Tapering Timing
MT
12:42pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall With Oil Futures in ..
MT
11:49aSILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Advances Plan to Spin Out Three New Companies to Shareh..
MT
11:18aCOLIBRI RESOURCE : Reports Completion of Phase 2 Exploration Program at Jackie G..
MT
10:57aTSX flat as healthcare gains counter commodity-related weakness
RE
09:36aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -8-
DJ
09:21aKOOTENAY SILVER : Discovers Potential New High-Grade Zone at Columbia Project in..
MT
08:55aELORO RESOURCES : Signs Surface Rights Pact for Exploration at La Victoria Silve..
MT
08:54aSouth Africa domicile is not main reason for Gold Fields' share discount -- C..
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral