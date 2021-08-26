Comex Silver Settles 0.95% Lower at $23.546 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 22.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.95%(rounded) to $23.546 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 34.40 cents or 1.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 19.91% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.49% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 12.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.91% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 1.91% from its 2021 settlement low of $23.105 hit Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 51.65% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.76%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.786 or 10.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

