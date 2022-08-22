Comex Silver Settles 0.97% Lower at $18.873 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 18.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.97% to $18.873 today

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down $1.804 or 8.72% over the last six sessions

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 2, 2022 when the market fell for 10 straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 29.81% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.25% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.37%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.455 or 19.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1401ET