       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:50 2022-08-22 pm EDT
18.97 USD   -0.16%
Comex Silver Settles 0.97% Lower at $18.873 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 18.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.97% to $18.873 today


--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down $1.804 or 8.72% over the last six sessions

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 2, 2022 when the market fell for 10 straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 29.81% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.25% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.37%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.455 or 19.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1401ET

All news about SILVER
02:02pComex Silver Settles 0.97% Lower at $18.873 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:34pViva Gold Details Results From Core Drilling Program at Tonopah Project
MT
01:02pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop, Treasury Yields Advance
MT
11:04aAustralian Regulator Approves Zijin's Investment in Xanadu Mines; Xanadu Surges 20% Ear..
MT
10:11aGoliath Resources Intersects Significant Mineralization At Golddigger Project
MT
09:12aEmerita Resources Reports Latest Drill Results From La Romanera Deposit at Ibreian Belt..
MT
08:48aTrillium Gold Mines Appoints New Executive Chair
MT
08:24aAustralian Regulator Approves Zijin's Investment in Xanadu Mines
MT
08:12aAscot Resources Says Exploration Drilling into the Sebakwe Zone at its Premier Project ..
MT
Chart SILVER
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish