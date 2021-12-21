Log in
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Comex Silver Settles 1.02% Higher at $22.502 -- Data Talk

12/21/2021
Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 22.70 cents per troy ounce, or 1.02% to $22.502 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 23.46% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.86% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 11.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.46% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.86% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 53.79% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 1.16%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.83 or 14.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1400ET

