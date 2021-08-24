Log in
Comex Silver Settles 1.02% Higher at $23.890 -- Data Talk

08/24/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery gained 24.10 cents per troy ounce, or 1.02% to $23.890 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 78.50 cents or 3.40% over the last two sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Off 18.74% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.02% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 9.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.74% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.40% from its 2021 settlement low of $23.105 hit Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 50.94% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.42%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.442 or 9.27%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1359ET

