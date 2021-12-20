Log in
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Comex Silver Settles 1.03% Lower at $22.275 -- Data Talk

12/20/2021 | 02:03pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 23.20 cents per troy ounce, or 1.03% to $22.275 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 24.23% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.80% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 15.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.23% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.80% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 54.26% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 2.15%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.057 or 15.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1402ET

