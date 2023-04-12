Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:12:18 2023-04-12 pm EDT
25.45 USD   +1.56%
01:56pCooling Consumer Inflation Helps Lift Equities
MT
01:54pComex Silver Settles 1.09% Higher at $25.404 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:48pSabina Gold & Silver Shareholders Approve Acquisition by B2Gold
MT
Comex Silver Settles 1.09% Higher at $25.404 -- Data Talk

04/12/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery gained 27.30 cents per troy ounce, or 1.09% to $25.404 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 55.80 cents or 2.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Off 2.82% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 44.74% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 2.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 26.99% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 47.84% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 5.52%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.542 or 6.46%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1353ET

