       XAGUSD

SILVER
02:17 2022-08-25 pm EDT
19.21 USD   +0.49%
02:02pComex Silver Settles 1.14% Higher at $19.111 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:14pEquities Rise Midday as Second-Quarter GDP Slide Lower Than Expected, Investors Await Powell Speech
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rise, Treasury Yields Decline
MT
Comex Silver Settles 1.14% Higher at $19.111 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery gained 21.60 cents per troy ounce, or 1.14% to $19.111 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 28.92% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.18% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.92% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 60.76% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.18%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.217 or 18.08%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1401ET

