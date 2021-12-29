Comex Silver Settles 1.14% Lower at $22.848 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 26.30 cents per troy ounce, or 1.14% to $22.848 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 22.28% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.47% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 13.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.28% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.47% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 53.08% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.36%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.484 or 13.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1404ET